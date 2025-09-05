Ola Electric's stock dives 12% in 2 days Business Sep 05, 2025

Ola Electric's stock has dropped 12% in just two days, now trading at ₹60.58—well below its IPO price of ₹76.

This comes right after a huge 46% rally in late August and early September.

The decline came after SoftBank sold over 9 crore shares (94.9 million) between July 15 and September 2, trimming its stake and shaking up investor confidence.