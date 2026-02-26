Ola Electric's stock rises on Goldman Sachs's 'neutral' call

Goldman's target price slashed by half

Ola's numbers have taken a hit: revenue fell 55% year-on-year and losses widened last quarter.

Other banks like Citi and Emkay also cut their targets, with Citi citing mounting balance-sheet concerns amid persistent cash burn, while Emkay pointed to a weak quarter and volume declines.

Goldman now thinks Ola will only hold a small slice of the EV market by 2030—and suggests the company focus on better service and reliability if it wants to turn things around.