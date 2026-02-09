Ola trims office space amid declining EV demand Business Feb 09, 2026

Ola just let go of nearly 170,000 sq ft of office space in Bengaluru, aiming to cut costs as demand for its electric scooters drops.

This comes amid an announcement that approximately 5% of the workforce will be impacted as part of an ongoing structural transformation and a push toward more automation.

Even after these changes, Ola still holds onto a hefty 427,000 sq ft at Prestige Startech for its main teams.