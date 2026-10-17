Old IITs' placement season dominated by AI and tech jobs
Business
This year's placement season at the old IITs is all about AI and tech jobs.
Companies are offering more pre-placement offers than before, especially at the older IITs, as they look for students with strong skills in artificial intelligence and data.
Even though hiring is generally cautious, campus officials say there's clear excitement around these new-age roles.
IIT interns secure pre-placement offers
Internships are playing a bigger role too: students who intern in IT or data science are landing job offers before placements even start.
IIT Kharagpur has rolled out new AI-focused courses and programs.
All signs point to a busy season ahead for students aiming for careers in AI and tech.