Why your next bottle of Old Monk might look different
What's the story
Mohan Rocky Springwater, the manufacturer of popular rum brand Old Monk, has agreed to change its product labeling. The decision comes after the Bombay High Court raised concerns over how the age and flavor of the drink are represented on its packaging. The company will remove the "7 years old blended" claim and make "added flavor" more visible on the bottle.
Legal scrutiny
What the court said
A bench led by Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad questioned the "7 years old blended" description on Old Monk's packaging.
The judges said such wording could mislead consumers into thinking that the entire drink had been aged for seven years.
"You are misleading the public... 7 years old means 7 years old!" ACJ Ghuge said during the hearing, according to Bar and Bench.
Regulatory issues
FSSAI banned sale of certain Old Monk variants in Maharashtra
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had earlier banned the sale of certain Old Monk variants in Maharashtra.
It raised concerns over the use of added/artificial flavoring in neutral spirits and the "7 years old blended" claim.
The court also took note of fine print disclosing added flavors on the packaging, saying it was so small that it was hard to find.
Legal arguments
Company defended label
The company's lawyer, senior advocate Navroz Seervai, defended the label as per blended spirits rules and said approved flavoring substances are allowed under FSSAI regulations.
He also claimed that ingredients were disclosed on the packaging and Old Monk was being singled out while other brands followed similar practices.
The court found merit in some of the company's arguments but also agreed with the regulator on certain issues.
Compliance
Court asks Old Monk to submit reworked label by Thursday
The court has asked Old Monk to submit a reworked label by Thursday.
It also directed the food regulator to specify requirements and details that should be included in the label for clear product distinction.
The excise department was asked to examine the revised label and initiate approval process on an urgent basis. The rum maker has agreed to modify its packaging accordingly.