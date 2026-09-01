Why your next bottle of Old Monk might look different

A bench led by Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad questioned the "7 years old blended" description on Old Monk's packaging.

The judges said such wording could mislead consumers into thinking that the entire drink had been aged for seven years.

"You are misleading the public... 7 years old means 7 years old!" ACJ Ghuge said during the hearing, according to Bar and Bench.