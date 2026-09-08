Om Galaxy to raise ₹105cr in BSE SME IPO Thursday
Om Galaxy, known for making precision molds used in everything from cars to industrial parts, is set to raise ₹105 crore through an IPO on the BSE SME platform.
The IPO opens Thursday, offering 1.17 crore shares priced at ₹85 to ₹90 each, so if you're into following new listings or manufacturing tech, this might be one to watch.
Om Galaxy IPO funds unit, debt
The company plans to use the funds for a new manufacturing unit and to pay down some debt, aiming to boost production and efficiency.
Chairman Opindersingh Bachattarsingh Baddhan, Managing Director, Om Galaxy says its expertise in high-precision tooling sets them apart.
Plus, Om Galaxy has been branching out with its WONDRA brand of cleaning products, Director Prashant Dhebar, Director, Indorient Financial Services notes that steady growth and smart expansion are helping it tap into bigger opportunities in India's growing dies and molds market.