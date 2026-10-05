Oman overtakes US as India's largest LNG supplier in September
Business
Big energy shakeup: Oman just became India's biggest source of liquefied natural gas (LNG), taking the lead from the US.
In September, Oman's share shot up to 27%.
This move comes as India looks to mix up its energy sources and avoid relying too much on regions facing conflicts.
Nigeria 2nd in India's LNG imports
Nigeria now holds second place for LNG supply, even though its exports to India dropped by over one-third.
The US which led in August, saw its share fall sharply to 16%. Qatar also slipped down after disruptions at Ras Laffan Industrial City.
Overall, India's total LNG imports actually fell by 14% in September as the country continues to rethink where it gets its energy from.