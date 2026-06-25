Omnicom Media tops billings at $75.6B after IPG Mediabrands merger
Business
Omnicom Media just took the top spot as the largest media management network by billings, thanks to its merger with IPG Mediabrands.
Together, they're handling a massive $75.6 billion globally, beating out WPP and Publicis by over $11 billion each, according to COMvergence's 2025 rankings.
Omnicom wins and India adds ₹12000Cr
Their growth came from winning big accounts like Amazon, Paramount, Volvo worldwide, Tata Motors, Marico, and OpenAI in India.
The Indian team alone added more than ₹12,000 crore to their totals with clients like Amazon Music and Netflix.
CEO Florian Adamski says this scale means better tech partnerships and smarter data for clients.