Omnicom Media tops billings at $75.6B after IPG Mediabrands merger

Omnicom wins and India adds ₹12000Cr

Their growth came from winning big accounts like Amazon, Paramount, Volvo worldwide, Tata Motors, Marico, and OpenAI in India.

The Indian team alone added more than ₹12,000 crore to their totals with clients like Amazon Music and Netflix.

CEO Florian Adamski says this scale means better tech partnerships and smarter data for clients.