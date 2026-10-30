Omron India Automation aims to double revenue by FY30
Omron India Automation is aiming to double its revenue by FY30, after growing from ₹513.3 crore in FY25 to ₹649.2 crore in FY26, a solid 26.5% annual jump.
The company is betting big on India's fast-changing market and is set on making an even bigger mark here.
Omron eyes India semiconductor battery market
With India moving from "Make in India" to "Innovate in India," Omron sees huge opportunities, especially in semiconductor, battery, and electronic components industries.
Junta Tsujinaga, President and CEO of Omron Corporation, says they're committed to safer factories, better healthcare tech, and sustainability.
Omron has been expanding since 1996; it opened a Mumbai co-creation center in 2014 and works with over 100 sales partners across the country.
Omron to develop safer smarter technologies
To fuel this growth, Omron plans to develop technologies that make factories safer and smarter, improve healthcare, and contribute to sustainability.
It's all about smart solutions that help both people and the planet.