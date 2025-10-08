Next Article
Omron opens new automation hub in Bengaluru
Business
Omron, the Japanese industrial automation company, just opened a fresh automation hub in Bengaluru.
This new spot joins their global network of 44 centers and is geared toward helping manufacturers in South India—especially MSMEs—upgrade with hands-on automation solutions and technical training.
India is key to Omron's global plans
The center isn't just about tech; it's also a place for teaming up with machine builders and system integrators to spark new ideas.
Omron leaders say India is key to their global plans, and they hope this hub will help local partners tackle challenges like safety, quality, and efficiency as India pushes to become a manufacturing powerhouse.