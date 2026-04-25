Domestic help start-up Pronto raising $20M at around $200M valuation

Pronto, an Indian start-up providing on-demand domestic help, is said to be in the final stages of a funding round led by tech investor Lachy Groom. The deal is expected to value the fast-growing firm at around $200 million post-investment. The funding will bring in about $20 million in fresh capital and mark a significant increase from its previous valuation of $100 million, after raising $25 million in a Series B round led by Epiq Capital in early March.

Business trajectory Completed around 500,000 orders last month Founded in 2025, Pronto connects households with on-demand domestic help for services like cleaning and chores. The Bengaluru-based company completed roughly 500,000 orders last month and is now handling some 24,000-25,000 orders daily. This is a huge jump from the roughly 18,000 daily bookings in March and about 1,000 last year.

Operational scale Network of over 4,500 active professionals Pronto has a network of more than 4,500 active professionals on its platform, with nearly all of them being women. The firm has expanded from one city to 10 (including Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai) and from five to over 150 micromarkets. Despite this expansion, most of its activity is concentrated in a few markets with the National Capital Region accounting for about half of total bookings.

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