Domestic help start-up Pronto raising $20M at around $200M valuation
What's the story
Pronto, an Indian start-up providing on-demand domestic help, is said to be in the final stages of a funding round led by tech investor Lachy Groom. The deal is expected to value the fast-growing firm at around $200 million post-investment. The funding will bring in about $20 million in fresh capital and mark a significant increase from its previous valuation of $100 million, after raising $25 million in a Series B round led by Epiq Capital in early March.
Business trajectory
Completed around 500,000 orders last month
Founded in 2025, Pronto connects households with on-demand domestic help for services like cleaning and chores. The Bengaluru-based company completed roughly 500,000 orders last month and is now handling some 24,000-25,000 orders daily. This is a huge jump from the roughly 18,000 daily bookings in March and about 1,000 last year.
Operational scale
Network of over 4,500 active professionals
Pronto has a network of more than 4,500 active professionals on its platform, with nearly all of them being women. The firm has expanded from one city to 10 (including Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai) and from five to over 150 micromarkets. Despite this expansion, most of its activity is concentrated in a few markets with the National Capital Region accounting for about half of total bookings.
Financial backing
Start-up has raised about $40M in total
Before this funding round, Pronto had raised about $40 million in total. Its investor base includes Epiq Capital, Glade Brook Capital, General Catalyst, and Bain Capital Ventures. The latest funding round is expected to be an extension of the earlier $25 million fundraise led by Epiq Capital with participation from General Catalyst and Bain Capital Ventures at a post-money valuation of $100 million.