On Tuesday gold was $4,546.80 as silver fell to $73.30 Business May 05, 2026

Gold prices ticked up a bit on Tuesday, was last at $4,546.80 per ounce, while silver dipped to $73.30 per ounce.

The move came as oil prices stayed high; Brent crude held steady at $114 per barrel, thanks to tensions near the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing U.S.-Iran issues, which are making global markets a little jumpy.