On Tuesday Sensex rebounds 250 points as Nifty holds 23,950
Business
Stock markets made a comeback on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 after a rough start, Sensex climbed back by 250 points from its lowest point but was still down overall, while Nifty managed to stay just above the key 23,950 mark.
So, things weren't all green, but the big indexes held their ground.
Foreign investors bought ₹2.836 cr
Even with this bounce, more stocks fell than rose.
The vibe stayed mixed, though foreign investors finally started buying again after nine days of selling, pumping in ₹2.836 crore on Monday. Domestic investors kept up their buying too.
Analysts say Nifty's recovery is thanks to strong technical support at 23,950; as Anand James puts it, holding this level is crucial for any upside.
Volatility was also high because of F and O expiry day.