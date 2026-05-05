On Tuesday Sensex rebounds 250 points as Nifty holds 23,950

Foreign investors bought ₹2.836 cr

Even with this bounce, more stocks fell than rose.

The vibe stayed mixed, though foreign investors finally started buying again after nine days of selling, pumping in ₹2.836 crore on Monday. Domestic investors kept up their buying too.

Analysts say Nifty's recovery is thanks to strong technical support at 23,950; as Anand James puts it, holding this level is crucial for any upside.

Volatility was also high because of F and O expiry day.