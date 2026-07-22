'One Disney' plan cuts jobs across Pixar, National Geographic, ESPN
Business
Disney is making some big changes and cutting jobs at National Geographic, Pixar, and ESPN as part of its new "One Disney" plan to stay competitive.
Even with recent wins like Toy Story 5 and Hoppers bringing in $1.4 billion globally, Pixar will let go of a notable chunk of its production and operations staff.
ESPN downsizes and Ravech exits
National Geographic is trimming teams across its cable channel and editorial departments.
Disney Entertainment Television is losing about 100 roles, including around a dozen at ABC News.
Over at ESPN, the downsizing comes after picking up NFL Network assets; most cuts are behind the scenes, but familiar faces like SportsCenter's Karl Ravech are also leaving.
Disney says these moves are all about adapting to a fast-changing media world.