One firm hit by $500 million Claude AI bill

Uber and Microsoft reassess AI tools

Even tech leaders such as Uber and Microsoft are feeling the pressure to prove these pricey tools are worth it.

Uber's COO admitted that while AI helps speed things up, it is hard to see direct benefits for customers, and they blew through their 2026 coding budget in only four months.

Microsoft is also preparing to remove most Claude Code licenses and encourage developers to move to GitHub Copilot CLI.

With spending on AI agents projected to cross $200 billion in 2026, everyone is being asked: is all this really paying off?