One firm hit by $500 million Claude AI bill
Big companies are spending huge amounts on AI tools such as Claude, hoping to boost productivity, but the bills are getting out of hand.
One company was hit with a $500 million bill for Claude AI usage in a single month because it failed to place sufficient limits on employee usage.
When AI platforms charge by how much you use them, costs can spiral if no one is keeping track.
Uber and Microsoft reassess AI tools
Even tech leaders such as Uber and Microsoft are feeling the pressure to prove these pricey tools are worth it.
Uber's COO admitted that while AI helps speed things up, it is hard to see direct benefits for customers, and they blew through their 2026 coding budget in only four months.
Microsoft is also preparing to remove most Claude Code licenses and encourage developers to move to GitHub Copilot CLI.
With spending on AI agents projected to cross $200 billion in 2026, everyone is being asked: is all this really paying off?