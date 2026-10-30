One Planet Partners and SMTB invest over ₹3,000cr in India
Business
One Planet Partners is teaming up with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank (SMTB) to invest over ₹3,000 crore in India's fast-growing midsize companies.
Their new fund will focus on businesses making between ₹200 crore and ₹2,000 crore a year, especially in energy, mobility, and manufacturing: sectors that are really picking up speed right now.
One Planet, SMTB back Yulu $93 million
Their first move? Backing Bengaluru's Yulu, an electric mobility company, as part of Yulu's $93 million Series C round.
The leadership at One Planet Partners says they're excited to support India's shift toward cleaner energy and smarter industries.
As SMTB's Kazuya Yoneda puts it, "India is one of the world's most compelling long-term investment destinations."