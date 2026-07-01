ONGC applications open until July 31 as Arun Singh retires

ONGC: Age cap 59, 3-year term

Now, candidates can be up to 59 years old (instead of facing a strict retirement age) and will serve a three-year term, possibly extended by two more years if they perform well.

Applicants need to be top-level executives from government departments or big companies (with at least ₹10,000 crore annual turnover).

The goal: bring in leadership that can shake things up at ONGC.