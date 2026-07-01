ONGC applications open until July 31 as Arun Singh retires
Business
ONGC is getting a new boss soon, as Arun Singh retires this December.
The government has opened up applications until July 31 and changed the rules to let more people apply, hoping to find someone with fresh ideas for India's energy giant.
ONGC: Age cap 59, 3-year term
Now, candidates can be up to 59 years old (instead of facing a strict retirement age) and will serve a three-year term, possibly extended by two more years if they perform well.
Applicants need to be top-level executives from government departments or big companies (with at least ₹10,000 crore annual turnover).
The goal: bring in leadership that can shake things up at ONGC.