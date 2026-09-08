ONGC launches 2,000 cr deeptech energy fund at IIT Bombay

ONGC Chairman and CEO Arun Kumar Singh pointed out that only 0.15% of India's startup funding goes to oil and gas, so there's a big gap for new talent.

The fund will offer ₹50 lakh each to up to 30 startups at first, plus up to ₹1.5 crore more if they hit key milestones.

The focus is on areas like AI-driven subsurface intelligence, hydrogen mobility, and smarter drilling tech.

Applications are open through September 15 and interest is already high with over 700 sign-ups.