ONGC to invest $200 million in San Cristobal after US approval
Business
India's ONGC is putting $200 million into bringing Venezuela's San Cristobal oil field back to life.
Production there has crashed from about 50,000 barrels a day to just 4,000 to 5,000.
ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), the company's international arm, got special US approval to work in Venezuela despite sanctions.
ONGC seeks $500 million+ unpaid Venezuelan dividends
San Cristobal is a joint project with Venezuela's state oil firm PDVSA: PDVSA owns 60%, ONGC holds 40%.
ONGC will front the cash for both partners, getting paid back through future oil output.
They hope to get production back up, and also recover over $500 million in unpaid dividends stuck in Venezuela.
With this new US license, OVL could explore more opportunities in the country too.