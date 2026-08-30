Online applications close Monday for 23 Eighth CPC consultant roles
Heads up if you're job hunting: applications for 23 consultant roles with the Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) close this Monday, August 31.
Everything happens online, so skip the paper forms or emails.
The gigs are contract-based, lasting either one year or until the Commission wraps up.
CPC experience, degrees and salary ranges
There are openings for Senior Consultants, Consultants, and Young Professionals, with Senior Consultants needing over 10 years of experience, Consultants needing over 6 years of experience, and Young Professionals needing over 2 years of experience.
Age limits run between 32 and 45.
Degrees like MBA in HR or B.Tech or M.Tech with relevant experience in IT, data analysis, or data visualization are must-haves.
Pay ranges from ₹22,500 to ₹1.8 lakh per month depending on your role.
CPC appointees need integrity certificates, self-declaration
If you land a spot, you'll need integrity certificates from at least two references and a self-declaration that you have no criminal record or pending legal cases, just part of keeping things above board at CPC.