MeitY considers taking over approval process for online games

Jan 01, 2024

The matter is currently under consideration, and a decision may be taken in the coming weeks, says the Union Minister

The Indian government's plan to appoint self-regulatory bodies (SRBs) for the online gaming industry has hit a roadblock. Now the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is considering taking charge of the approval process for games and companies. Union Minister of State for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, told LiveMint, "There has been no progress on the appointment of SRBs. We received only one application so far, and we didn't like it."

Group of ministers' decision put on hold

In addition, two senior industry officials shared that a proposal to create a group of ministers to oversee a comprehensive regulatory framework for online gaming has been put on hold. These decisions were reportedly made in December after discussions within the Prime Minister's Office. With the SRB appointments stalled, it's unclear how regulation in the sector will move forward.

Meity may take over regulatory responsibilities

The Union Minister mentioned that Meity might take over regulatory duties, stating that a decision could be made in the coming weeks. He added, "We've been very clear that we didn't want (the SRBs) to be industry-dominated." "We won't dilute the basic principles. We may consider that the government gives itself the power to determine permissibility in online gaming," Chandrasekhar added. However, he emphasized that discussions are still tentative at this stage.

Initial idea of SRB seen as positive for gaming firms

Originally, the idea of an SRB was seen as a positive step for online gaming companies, as it could have legally certified certain firms to advertise on social media platforms in India. This would have distinguished them from 'illegal' betting and gambling services. According to a 25 August advisory from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, only 'permissible' online games can advertise to users on social media intermediary platforms.