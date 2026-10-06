Oolka close to raising $45 million from Bessemer and Prosus
Business
Oolka, a fast-growing AI credit management startup, is close to raising $45 million from Bessemer Venture Partners, Prosus, and existing investors like Accel and Lightspeed.
Bessemer is expected to chip in $20 million, with Prosus adding $10 million and the rest coming from current backers.
Oolka valuation rises to $200 million
Founded just two years ago by former Meesho executive Utkrishta Kumar, Oolka has quickly become a standout name in India's fintech scene.
This is their second big funding round in six months, helping boost their valuation from $90 million in April to about $200 million now.
The buzz also highlights how investors like Prosus are doubling down on AI-driven fintech startups across India lately.