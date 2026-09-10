OPEC cuts 2026 oil demand growth forecast to 380,000 bpd
Business
OPEC just lowered its global oil demand growth forecast for 2026 to 380,000 barrels a day, marking the fifth time in a row it has made a cut.
While other agencies like the IEA expect the Iran conflict to hit oil consumption harder, OPEC thinks the impact will be less severe.
OPEC predicts stronger 2027 oil demand
Interestingly, OPEC is predicting higher growth for oil demand in 2027.
These shifts reflect how global energy trends are constantly changing thanks to politics and economics.
If you're curious about where the world's energy is headed, OPEC's monthly reports are worth keeping an eye on.