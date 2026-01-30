OPEC+ decides to keep oil production curbs in place
OPEC+—the group that pumps about half the world's oil—reaffirmed it would maintain a pause on planned production increases until March 2026.
The move, led by countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia, is all about dealing with low demand and keeping the market steady.
What does the decision mean?
For now, these eight countries are holding firm on how much oil they'll produce (think: Saudi Arabia at 10.1 million barrels a day, Russia at 9.6 million, and so on).
They may return about 1.65 million barrels per day, in part or in full, and in a gradual manner, subject to evolving market conditions.
Meetings and timing
OPEC+'s decisions are closely watched by oil markets.
No specific next meeting date was given in the source; immediate meetings were set for late January 2026 (the OPEC+ meeting and a JMMC panel), and delegates said they were unlikely to take decisions beyond March 2026.