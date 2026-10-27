OPEC+ expected to keep December production targets amid Iran conflict
Business
OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) are expected to keep their current oil production targets for December, even though the ongoing conflict involving Iran is causing some supply hiccups.
Key players like Saudi Arabia and Russia will meet on October 31 to talk through these challenges, but for now, no big changes are expected.
OPEC+ reviews 2027 production capacity
After recently easing a major production cut, OPEC+ is shifting focus to setting production quotas for 2027.
They're reviewing how much each country can actually produce so future targets are fair and realistic.
The big goal: keep things stable despite all the global drama.