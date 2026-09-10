OPEC forecasts India oil demand of 6.1 million bpd in 2027
Business
India's oil appetite is set to grow, with OPEC forecasting demand to reach 6.1 million barrels a day by 2027.
That's a pretty big jump, fueled by strong economic growth and the country's ongoing reliance on traditional energy sources.
OPEC says transport lifts fuel demand
OPEC says more cars on the roads and increased travel are pushing up gasoline and diesel use.
Manufacturing and agriculture are also boosting diesel demand, while jet fuel consumption is expected to inch up as mobility rises.
By 2027, steady economic conditions and new petrochemical projects should keep India's oil needs climbing.