OPEC+ to meet as oil prices cross $70 per barrel

Production quotas increased by over 2.5 million barrels per day

Back in April, OPEC+ switched from cutting to increasing production—partly after pressure from US President Donald Trump to keep prices lower.

Since then, they've bumped up quotas by over 2.5 million barrels per day. Still, many members are struggling to actually hit those targets because of capacity issues.

Recent events like Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure have also pushed prices above $70 a barrel again.