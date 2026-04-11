OpenAI adds ChatGPT ads, reports $100 million annual recurring revenue

OpenAI ad targets $2.5B and $100B

OpenAI is aiming even higher, with ad revenue targets of $2.5 billion by 2026 and a bold $100 billion by 2030, banking on a jump from 900 million to nearly three billion weekly users.

But not everyone's happy: some users feel the ads cross a line on trust.

Competitors like Anthropic are jumping in with ad-free options.