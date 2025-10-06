OpenAI and AMD join forces to take on NVIDIA

AMD's Lisa Su calls it a 'win-win'

OpenAI will get its chips straight from AMD or through cloud partners, plus it has a warrant to purchase up to 160 million shares of AMD, contingent on milestones.

Both companies sound genuinely excited—AMD's CEO Lisa Su called it a "win-win," while OpenAI's Sam Altman said this partnership is key for unlocking what AI can really do.

It also puts some real pressure on NVIDIA, shaking up who leads the AI chip game.