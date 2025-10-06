OpenAI and AMD join forces to take on NVIDIA
OpenAI and AMD just announced a big partnership to roll out up to 6 gigawatts of AMD Instinct GPUs over the course of the multi-year agreement.
Things kick off in late 2026 with the new MI450 chips, all aimed at building even bigger and faster AI systems.
This move could mean tens of billions in revenue for AMD and marks a bold step forward in the race to make AI smarter.
AMD's Lisa Su calls it a 'win-win'
OpenAI will get its chips straight from AMD or through cloud partners, plus it has a warrant to purchase up to 160 million shares of AMD, contingent on milestones.
Both companies sound genuinely excited—AMD's CEO Lisa Su called it a "win-win," while OpenAI's Sam Altman said this partnership is key for unlocking what AI can really do.
It also puts some real pressure on NVIDIA, shaking up who leads the AI chip game.