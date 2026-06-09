OpenAI files for IPO
What's the story
OpenAI, the artificial intelligence (AI) giant behind ChatGPT, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The move comes just days before Elon Musk's SpaceX is set to go public and a week after Anthropic's similar filing. If successful, these companies could lead some of the largest IPOs on record.
Future strategies
Tender offer to ease liquidity pressure on employees
OpenAI, which is valued at over $850 billion, has been preparing for a public debut as early as Q4 2026. The company has also announced plans to conduct a tender offer enabling employees to sell shares at the latest valuation of $852 billion post-money. This move is expected to ease some near-term liquidity pressure on its workforce.
Market position
OpenAI's competition landscape
OpenAI shot to fame with the launch of its ChatGPT chatbot in 2022. The platform now has over 900 million weekly active users. However, it faces tough competition from other players such as Anthropic, Google, and Musk's SpaceX (which merged with xAI earlier this year). These companies are all listed as "key competitors" of OpenAI in the IPO filing.
Financial outlook
Funding and future focus
OpenAI has raised over $180 billion in funding but continues to burn cash as it invests in compute and infrastructure for training AI models. The company's CEO, Sam Altman, recently announced "the third phase of OpenAI," emphasizing the need to make advanced AI abundant, affordable, safe, useful and accessible for everyone. This comes as SpaceX and OpenAI prepare their respective IPOs amid a legal battle with Musk.