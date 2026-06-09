OpenAI files for IPO

Market position

OpenAI's competition landscape

OpenAI shot to fame with the launch of its ChatGPT chatbot in 2022. The platform now has over 900 million weekly active users. However, it faces tough competition from other players such as Anthropic, Google, and Musk's SpaceX (which merged with xAI earlier this year). These companies are all listed as "key competitors" of OpenAI in the IPO filing.