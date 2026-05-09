OpenAI and Anthropic launch finance-backed SaaS highlighting integration services' importance
OpenAI and Anthropic have just launched new software-as-a-service companies with big finance partners (OpenAI's The Deployment Company and Anthropic's project with BlackRock) to help businesses use AI faster.
While it might look like they're going head-to-head with Indian IT leaders like TCS and Infosys, these moves actually highlight how crucial integration services still are.
Indian IT addresses AI last-mile challenges
Rolling out AI in industries like banking isn't just plug-and-play: it takes serious tech know-how to handle complex systems and regulations.
As Vishal Sirohi from Island Computing puts it, those last-mile challenges can make or break success.
Indian IT firms have been solving these problems for years, which is why companies like Infosys are teaming up with players like Anthropic to blend deep industry experience with cutting-edge AI.
Codex integration underscores Indian IT expertise
OpenAI is also working closely with Indian IT companies to bring tools like Codex into real-world business systems.
Even as new software-as-a-service players enter the scene, these partnerships show that the expertise of India's tech giants is still essential for making AI work at scale.