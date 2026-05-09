OpenAI and Anthropic launch finance-backed SaaS highlighting integration services' importance

Indian IT addresses AI last-mile challenges

Rolling out AI in industries like banking isn't just plug-and-play: it takes serious tech know-how to handle complex systems and regulations.

As Vishal Sirohi from Island Computing puts it, those last-mile challenges can make or break success.

Indian IT firms have been solving these problems for years, which is why companies like Infosys are teaming up with players like Anthropic to blend deep industry experience with cutting-edge AI.