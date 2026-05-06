OpenAI and Anthropic private equity deals may reshape India's IT
Business
Big moves from OpenAI and Anthropic could shake up India's IT scene.
Both have teamed up with major private equity players (OpenAI with a $10 billion joint venture called The Deployment Company, and Anthropic with a $1.5 billion deal) to speed up AI adoption in thousands of businesses.
IT firms pressured, Nandan Nilekani optimistic
With these new partnerships, traditional Indian IT firms like TCS and Wipro are feeling the heat, facing revenue dips as AI-backed companies grab more opportunities.
Still, there's optimism: Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani sees a $300 billion to $400 billion AI-driven market by 2030, suggesting that while things might be bumpy now, the future could be bright (and full of innovation) for India's tech sector.