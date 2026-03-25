OpenAI appoints ex-Google executive as MD for Asia-Pacific
Business
Kiran Mani, who used to head digital at JioStar, is stepping in as OpenAI's new managing director for Asia-Pacific starting June 2026.
He'll be based in Singapore and will help drive OpenAI's growth across the region, no surprise, since India is already its second-biggest user base.
Mani's experience will be crucial for OpenAI
Mani brings over 25 years of experience, including big roles at Google and was instrumental in the integration of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema.
With AI adoption booming in places like Japan and India, OpenAI's move signals just how serious it is about making an impact here.
Offices in Tokyo, Singapore, and India are all part of the bigger plan.