OpenAI set for court showdown with Musk in Texas
What's the story
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has appointed Gary Bornstein as its lead defense attorney in an upcoming Texas trial. The case was filed by Elon Musk's X Corp and SpaceX Super Intelligence against OpenAI. The trial is scheduled to take place in March at a federal court in Fort Worth. Bornstein is a prominent partner at law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore and co-head of its litigation department.
Settlement
Musk's companies have settled a case with Apple
The lawsuit from Musk's companies, filed in 2025, accuses Apple of conspiring with OpenAI to monopolize the generative AI chatbot market.
The case was settled in September, but the terms of the agreement have not been disclosed by either party.
For this trial, Musk's companies have appointed John Hughes from Bartlit Beck as their lead trial attorney.
Previous case
Previous lawsuit against OpenAI ruled in favor of the company
The upcoming trial will be the second such event in less than a year. The case will be heard by US District Judge Mark Pittman.
Back in May, a jury in Oakland, California, ruled against Musk in a separate lawsuit against OpenAI.
He had accused the company of deviating from its original mission to benefit humanity.
Legal team
Other details about the case
In addition to Cravath, OpenAI is also represented by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.
The team from Wachtell includes Stephen DiPrima and Kevin Schwartz.
The case is officially titled "X Corp and SpaceXAI v OpenAI" and is set to be heard by a jury in March in the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas under case number 4:25-cv-00914-P.