OpenAI asks US court to disclose X Corp's Apple agreement
OpenAI is asking a US court to disclose the details of Elon Musk's X Corp's agreement with Apple.
This follows a ruling by US District Judge Mark Pittman in Texas ordering SpaceXAI and X Corp to present details of any agreement with Apple, with X required to file the relevant agreement by Thursday.
X settled with Apple, battles OpenAI
The drama started when X Corp. accused Apple of giving OpenAI an unfair boost by adding ChatGPT to Apple Intelligence.
While X has now settled with Apple (but kept the terms under wraps), it's still battling OpenAI in court.
For its part, Apple says there's nothing exclusive about its deal with OpenAI.
Oh, and in a related twist, OpenAI has been involved in litigation with Elon Musk, highlighting how tense things are between his companies and OpenAI right now.