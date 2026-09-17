OpenAI asks US court to disclose X Corp's Apple agreement

The drama started when X Corp. accused Apple of giving OpenAI an unfair boost by adding ChatGPT to Apple Intelligence.

While X has now settled with Apple (but kept the terms under wraps), it's still battling OpenAI in court.

For its part, Apple says there's nothing exclusive about its deal with OpenAI.

Oh, and in a related twist, OpenAI has been involved in litigation with Elon Musk, highlighting how tense things are between his companies and OpenAI right now.