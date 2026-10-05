OpenAI CEO Sam Altman backs Cerebras after NVIDIA chips decision

Cerebras, a major player in AI hardware, saw its stock climb 6.3% on Monday after OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman publicly backed the company.

This comes right after a sharp 20% drop last week, when OpenAI said it would use NVIDIA's chips to power its "Ultrafast" mode for GPT-6.1 Sol instead of Cerebras's tech.

With Altman's reassurance, Cerebras shares rose to $177, still down by nearly half from their post-IPO high, but a solid recovery.