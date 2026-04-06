Why OpenAI CFO is opposing Sam Altman's 2026 IPO timeline
What's the story
OpenAI's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sarah Friar has expressed reservations about CEO Sam Altman's intention to take the company public as early as the fourth quarter of 2026, The Information reports. Friar is particularly worried about the financial risks associated with OpenAI's aggressive spending plans and its commitment to securing computing infrastructure.
IPO readiness
Friar doubts readiness for IPO in 2026
Friar has told her colleagues that she doesn't think OpenAI will be ready for an initial public offering (IPO) in 2026. She cited the extensive organizational and procedural work still required, as well as risks from the company's spending commitments. The CFO also questioned if OpenAI would need to invest so heavily in AI servers over the next few years, given its slowing revenue growth.
Financial strain
Financial pressures mount on OpenAI
OpenAI has committed over $600 billion in the next five years for cloud server capacity, putting more pressure on its finances. The company is also expected to burn through more than $200 billion before it becomes cash flow positive. Friar has flagged the complexity of these commitments, especially since a large portion of the recently announced $122 billion in funding is expected to come from Amazon and NVIDIA.
Divergence
Internal friction and differences over IPO timeline
Internally, there are differences over the IPO timeline. While Altman is keen on pursuing an IPO as early as Q4 2026, Friar's more cautious outlook reflects concerns about sustainable financial management amid public market preparations. The report also noted signs of internal friction with Friar being excluded from key financial discussions and her reporting line shifting to Fidji Simo instead of directly to Altman.