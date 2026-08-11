OpenAI completes $7B buyback, values company at $852B, eyes IPO
Business
OpenAI just wrapped up a huge $7 billion employee stock buyback, putting its value at a massive $852 billion, the same as its March 2026 fundraising.
This move gives staff a chance to turn some of their shares into cash and comes as OpenAI quietly gears up for a possible initial public offering (IPO) later this year.
Tender offers provide pre IPO liquidity
Employee tender offers like this are common when companies want to give workers some liquidity before going public.
For OpenAI, it's also a way to provide liquidity to its workforce while the IPO waits.
Meanwhile, CEO Sam Altman admitted things have been tough financially lately, but says he's optimistic about bouncing back soon, especially with rivals like Anthropic heating up the competition.