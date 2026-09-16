OpenAI could be valued at $1.2tn in investor led talks
Business
OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT, might soon be valued at a massive $1.2 trillion if a fresh funding round goes through, according to reports.
That's a big leap from its $852 billion price tag in March 2026, showing just how much hype there is around AI right now.
Interestingly, it's investors who kicked off these talks, not OpenAI itself.
OpenAI staying private, Sam Altman says
If the deal happens, OpenAI would become one of the world's most valuable private companies. The extra cash would help cover the skyrocketing costs of building and running advanced AI models.
For now, OpenAI is sticking with private funding instead of going public: CEO Sam Altman says it's holding off on an IPO for safety reasons, but it might happen someday down the line.