OpenAI data centers chief Chris Malone exits amid leadership shakeup
Business
Chris Malone, who ran OpenAI's data centers (basically the backbone for all its AI tools), has left the company.
His exit is just the latest in a string of big leadership changes: longtime executive Brad Lightcap announced plans earlier this month to exit the company for a new project and former product chief Kevin Weil also left in April.
OpenAI's been shaking up its team.
OpenAI considers leasing facilities, hires Rajic
OpenAI isn't just swapping leaders: it's rethinking how it runs its data centers, even considering leasing entire facilities to handle more users.
Plus, Dali Rajic joined as chief revenue officer two weeks ago, replacing Denise Dresser.
All these moves show OpenAI is in serious level-up mode to stay ahead in the fast-moving AI world.