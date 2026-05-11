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OpenAI employees sell shares worth up to $30M each
Over 600 employees participated in the share sale

OpenAI employees sell shares worth up to $30M each

By Dwaipayan Roy
May 11, 2026
10:12 am
What's the story

OpenAI allowed its employees, both current and former, to sell shares worth up to $30 million each in a recent secondary transaction. The move comes as part of an effort to let its staff benefit financially from the ongoing artificial intelligence boom. According to The Wall Street Journal, more than 600 employees took part in this share sale, which was conducted last October.

Market value

Sale pegged OpenAI's valuation at around $400B

The secondary transaction, which saw employees selling a combined $6.6 billion in shares, valued the company at an estimated $400 billion. The sale gave the eligible employees an opportunity to sell some of their equity stakes, with around 75 participants cashing out the maximum allowed amount of $30 million each.

Industry impact

Way to reward employees for their hard work

The secondary transaction has been seen as a way to reward employees for their hard work and dedication to OpenAI's mission of developing safe and beneficial AI technologies. It also highlights how far the company has come.

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