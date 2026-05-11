Over 600 employees participated in the share sale

OpenAI employees sell shares worth up to $30M each

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:12 am May 11, 202610:12 am

What's the story

OpenAI allowed its employees, both current and former, to sell shares worth up to $30 million each in a recent secondary transaction. The move comes as part of an effort to let its staff benefit financially from the ongoing artificial intelligence boom. According to The Wall Street Journal, more than 600 employees took part in this share sale, which was conducted last October.