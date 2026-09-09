OpenAI expands beyond ChatGPT into chips, life sciences, and finance
Business
OpenAI isn't just about ChatGPT anymore. It's using AI to shake up chip design, life sciences, and financial services.
CFO Sarah Friar shared at a recent Goldman Sachs event that OpenAI is focusing on custom AI tools for businesses and considering pricing based on real results.
OpenAI enterprise revenue jumped 32% July
OpenAI's own AI helped create the Jalapeno chip in just nine months. It's already been taped out and sent to a factory for production.
To stay ahead of rivals, it slashed the price of its Luna model by 80%, which made usage skyrocket 10-fold. Its coding tool Codex also hit 25 million users.
Thanks to these moves, enterprise revenue jumped 32% from June to July in just one month and now makes up half of OpenAI's revenue, showing how fast things are moving for it.