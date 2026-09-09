OpenAI expands beyond ChatGPT into chips, life sciences, and finance

OpenAI's own AI helped create the Jalapeno chip in just nine months. It's already been taped out and sent to a factory for production.

To stay ahead of rivals, it slashed the price of its Luna model by 80%, which made usage skyrocket 10-fold. Its coding tool Codex also hit 25 million users.

Thanks to these moves, enterprise revenue jumped 32% from June to July in just one month and now makes up half of OpenAI's revenue, showing how fast things are moving for it.