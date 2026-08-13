OpenAI hires Dali Rajic as new chief revenue officer
Business
OpenAI just picked Dali Rajic, former president and COO of Wiz, as its new chief revenue officer.
The move comes after a wave of leadership changes, including the departure of COO Brad Lightcap and AGI deployment CEO Fidji Simo.
Co-founder Greg Brockman announced the news and thanked previous CRO Denise Dresser for her work.
OpenAI reaches over a billion users
Rajic steps in as OpenAI looks to scale up: its AI products already reach over a billion weekly users and two million businesses.
The company has filed for a potential IPO but has not set a date yet; plus, a recent $7 billion employee tender offer hints at some delays.
Fun fact: Rajic's last company, Wiz, was bought by Google for $32 billion earlier this year.