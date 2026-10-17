OpenAI hires Graham Seamans from xAI as cybersecurity sales chief

OpenAI has also been hiring talent from SpaceX and Cursor, including Brian McCarthy, Ismail Elmas, Uday Ruddarraju, and Brent Mayo.

All these fresh faces signal that OpenAI is serious about growing enterprise sales and exploring new ways to make money, like advertising, as it gears up for a possible public listing.

The hiring spree comes as competition with Musk's xAI heats up after some legal drama over OpenAI's shift toward making profits.