OpenAI hires Graham Seamans from xAI as cybersecurity sales chief
Business
OpenAI just brought on Graham Seamans, who used to lead sales at Elon Musk's xAI, as its new cybersecurity sales chief.
This move is part of OpenAI's push to level up its commercial game in AI and get more big clients on board.
Hires signal enterprise monetization push
OpenAI has also been hiring talent from SpaceX and Cursor, including Brian McCarthy, Ismail Elmas, Uday Ruddarraju, and Brent Mayo.
All these fresh faces signal that OpenAI is serious about growing enterprise sales and exploring new ways to make money, like advertising, as it gears up for a possible public listing.
The hiring spree comes as competition with Musk's xAI heats up after some legal drama over OpenAI's shift toward making profits.