OpenAI July surge pushes ARR past Q2, citing GPT-5.6

To keep up this momentum, OpenAI is growing its customer base and aiming for massive infrastructure upgrades: think roughly $600 billion in compute spending by 2030.

They're also talking with NVIDIA about up to $250 billion in funding support for a huge AI data center in Ohio.

Meanwhile, competition is heating up: Anthropic's Claude Code is seeing fast adoption, and Moonshot AI from China claims its Kimi K3 model outperforms OpenAI's tech on selected benchmarks.

OpenAI is prepping for an IPO.