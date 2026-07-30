OpenAI July surge pushes ARR past Q2, citing GPT-5.6
OpenAI just had a big July: its annual recurring revenue shot past what it made in the second quarter.
CFO Sarah Friar called the second quarter strong, but board chair Bret Taylor said July was even better, mostly because of fresh releases like GPT-5.6 and ChatGPT Work.
OpenAI eyes $600B compute, NVIDIA talks
To keep up this momentum, OpenAI is growing its customer base and aiming for massive infrastructure upgrades: think roughly $600 billion in compute spending by 2030.
They're also talking with NVIDIA about up to $250 billion in funding support for a huge AI data center in Ohio.
Meanwhile, competition is heating up: Anthropic's Claude Code is seeing fast adoption, and Moonshot AI from China claims its Kimi K3 model outperforms OpenAI's tech on selected benchmarks.
OpenAI is prepping for an IPO.