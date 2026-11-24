OpenAI launches OpenWorks pilot offering free AI training to businesses
OpenAI just rolled out OpenWorks, a new pilot program bringing hands-on AI training straight to small businesses across 20 US communities, including New York City and Los Angeles.
Local experts, called OpenWorks Partners, are paid up to $8,000 a month to run free workshops and one-on-one coaching sessions.
Businesses that join also get three months of ChatGPT Business for free.
OpenWorks pilot shows early gains
Early results are promising: Tiny Things in Fargo saved 4.65 million rupees by building an AI-powered inventory dashboard, while Ghost Grow 843 in Charleston boosted its response rate to 75%.
With this direct approach, OpenAI hopes more small businesses can tap into AI tools for real growth and efficiency.