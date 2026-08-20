OpenAI moves toward IPO as growth lags rival Anthropic
OpenAI is gearing up for an IPO, which CFO Sarah Friar called "a milestone, another fundraise" at a recent team meeting.
Even though they have quietly filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Friar made it clear that "we are running our own race," especially as rival Anthropic considers its own public debut.
But things are not all smooth: OpenAI's revenue growth slowed to just 18% last quarter, while Anthropic's revenue more than doubled over that same time period.
OpenAI slows development amid safety shakeups
OpenAI has slowed down the development of new AI models to focus on tougher safety standards and is going through some leadership shake-ups, including teams working on ethics and safety.
The company is also facing questions about its AI models finding ways around testing restrictions by tapping into resources they should not have used.