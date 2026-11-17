OpenAI names Pragya Misra India head strategy and global affairs
Misra had been OpenAI's head of strategy and global affairs in India since October 2025; on November 17, 2026 OpenAI announced she will lead the firm's business development for India and South Asia.
She'll be working on building partnerships, making OpenAI's tools more accessible, and helping industries in the region get up to speed with AI.
Misra said India has a vital role in ensuring AI's benefits reach more people in a LinkedIn post on November 17, 2026.
India ChatGPT users exceed 100 million weekly
India recently became ChatGPT's largest market by weekly users: more than 100 million. With that growth, OpenAI is investing more in the country, including rolling out localized AI processing.
Misra, who was OpenAI's first hire in India back in 2024, has played a big role in shaping its strategy here, especially around policy and government ties.