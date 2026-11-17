Misra had been OpenAI's head of strategy and global affairs in India since October 2025; on November 17, 2026 OpenAI announced she will lead the firm's business development for India and South Asia.

She'll be working on building partnerships, making OpenAI's tools more accessible, and helping industries in the region get up to speed with AI.

Misra said India has a vital role in ensuring AI's benefits reach more people in a LinkedIn post on November 17, 2026.