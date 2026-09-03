OpenAI NVIDIA and Anthropic urge G20 for lighter AI rules
Business
Executives from OpenAI, NVIDIA, and Anthropic gathered at the G20 Innovation Ministerial in North Carolina to ask world leaders for less strict AI regulations.
Hosted by Trump's Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, the event focused on teaming up globally to help AI grow and innovate.
US pitches Carolina principles sparking debate
OpenAI's Sam Altman said AI could transform economies.
NVIDIA's Jensen Huang warned that too many rules, especially over "hypothetical, theoretical harm," might hold countries back.
The US pitched the "Carolina Principles" for minimal regulation, but not everyone agreed, sparking debate within the delegation.
The big takeaway: AI leaders want countries working together so no one gets left behind.