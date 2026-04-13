OpenAI plans largest research hub outside US in King's Cross
Business
OpenAI (the folks behind ChatGPT) just announced it's setting up its biggest research hub outside the US right in London's King's Cross.
This new spot is part of OpenAI's push to grow internationally and meet growing demand in the UK while also boosting its global presence.
OpenAI office will house 544 employees
The new office will fit about 544 employees, more than doubling OpenAI's current London staff.
Even though it hit a snag with a paused data center project (thanks to energy costs and regulations), OpenAI isn't slowing down.
With support from Microsoft, it's aiming to keep driving AI innovation from London and beyond.